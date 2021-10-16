Pendle Trading Up 69.4% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Pendle has a total market cap of $39.09 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,658.73 or 0.99584586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.50 or 0.06224577 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00026897 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

