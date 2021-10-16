Peony 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,906.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $35,906.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 38,362,478 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.