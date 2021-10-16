Peony 24 Hour Volume Reaches $35,906.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $35,906.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 38,362,478 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

