People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 164,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 107,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.73 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.