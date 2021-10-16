Pepe Cash Market Cap Reaches $21.30 Million (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Pepe Cash has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Pepe Cash has a total market cap of $21.30 million and approximately $4,721.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00075180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00109607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.50 or 0.99761170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.50 or 0.06307698 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00027904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

