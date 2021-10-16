Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.70

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $6.96. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 12,096 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
