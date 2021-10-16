Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49,042.04

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £490.42 ($640.74) and traded as high as £491.50 ($642.15). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at £489 ($638.88), with a volume of 4,626 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £490.42 and its 200-day moving average price is £479.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements bought 50 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £484.20 ($632.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,210 ($31,630.52).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

