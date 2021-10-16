Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,501 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $59,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $81,274,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOOF opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.22. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

