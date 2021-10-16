PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.79% of PetMed Express worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 145,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PETS. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $558.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

