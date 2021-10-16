PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.36% of PetMed Express worth $99,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

PetMed Express stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

