Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $783.47

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.47 ($10.24) and traded as low as GBX 470 ($6.14). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 475.60 ($6.21), with a volume of 1,824,417 shares.

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.29 ($6.65).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 490.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 783.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £94,462.36 ($123,415.68).

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.