Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

PFE stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.54. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

