PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ISD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,213. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

