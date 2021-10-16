Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $18,993.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,761,851 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

