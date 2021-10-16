Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.06. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 513 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.