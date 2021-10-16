PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce sales of $10.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $12.00 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year sales of $36.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.83 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $46.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $95,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 28.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

PHX opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.13. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

