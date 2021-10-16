PieDAO DEFI++ Price Reaches $4.58 on Major Exchanges (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $8,744.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.95 or 1.00450151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.40 or 0.06245688 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

