Pivot Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $705,107.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.48 million and $705,107.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00093086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

