Plasma Finance (PPAY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $223,166.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $223,166.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Plasma Finance has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00070218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00110562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,423.48 or 0.99740994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.82 or 0.06350496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

