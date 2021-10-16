Playcent (PCNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47,426.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $47,426.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playcent alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00204741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.