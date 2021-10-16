Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Cap of $318,433.03

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $318,433.03 and $1,026.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.44 or 1.00265516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.17 or 0.06238467 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00026901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

