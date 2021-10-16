PlotX (PLOT) 1-Day Volume Hits $222,175.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $222,175.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00206647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00092658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlotX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.