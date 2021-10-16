POA Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and $604,811.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 292,576,762 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
