Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.85

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $18.49. Points International shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 11,598 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PCOM. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Points International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 million, a PE ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.57.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.