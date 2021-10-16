Polar Market Cap Reaches $341,538.03 (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, Polar has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Polar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polar has a market capitalization of $341,538.03 and approximately $35,230.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00069950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.21 or 1.00001127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.14 or 0.06362919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polar Coin Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

