Polar Reaches Market Capitalization of $367,998.82 (POLARV3)

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Polar has a total market capitalization of $367,998.82 and approximately $22,894.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polar has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00109318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.16 or 1.00119812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.32 or 0.06315028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Polar Profile

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Buying and Selling Polar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polar using one of the exchanges listed above.

