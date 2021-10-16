Polkadex Trading Up 15.3% This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $65.39 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $20.61 or 0.00033916 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polkadex has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.95 or 1.00450151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.40 or 0.06245688 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

