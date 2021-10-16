Polkamarkets 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.80 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.07 or 0.00205467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00093743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,561,517 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

