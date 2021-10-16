Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PBKOF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

