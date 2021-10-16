Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PBKOF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.11. 436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.
About Pollard Banknote
