Polychain Monsters Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.80 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $51.80 million and $2.11 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 38% higher against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $15.21 or 0.00024927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.79 or 0.00206186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00092685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,168,281 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,583 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

