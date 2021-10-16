Polyient Games Governance Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $132.00 or 0.00216483 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $72,945.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00205712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00092783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

