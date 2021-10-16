Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $10.40 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

