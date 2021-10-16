Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Poshmark alerts:

In related news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,415 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POSH opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.