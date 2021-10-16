PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Hits $69.28 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003207 BTC on major exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $69.28 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00206301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00092673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,388,590 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

