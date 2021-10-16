PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,974 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of PPL worth $49,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

