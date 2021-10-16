Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.36% of Premier Financial worth $99,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFC opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

