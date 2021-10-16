Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $11,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDB. Argus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $56,119,688. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $491.81 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

