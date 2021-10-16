Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $247.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average of $244.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

