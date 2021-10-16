Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the September 15th total of 110,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PFIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.19. 121,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,914. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFIE. Dawson James began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

