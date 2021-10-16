Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Up 64.5% in September

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the September 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSR. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,220,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $9,730,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $7,155,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,811,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

PRSR stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

