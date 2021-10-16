PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.71

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.79. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 283 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PTT Exploration and Production Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3926 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.36%.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY)

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

