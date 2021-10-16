Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

