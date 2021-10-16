Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 177.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,953 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,121,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,815,000 after buying an additional 16,055,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.16 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

