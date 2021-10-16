Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 91.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $212.80 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

