Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.50 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Shares of GPN opened at $160.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

