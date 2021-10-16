Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,106 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after acquiring an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.