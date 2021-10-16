Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,654 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.13.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

