Public Index Network (PIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $59,498.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $59,498.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

