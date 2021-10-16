Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $383.47 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $383.47 million and approximately $41.35 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

