Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Position Lowered by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781,078 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Purple Innovation worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,042 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $55,214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $35,788,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $17,912,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 1,968,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,519. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

